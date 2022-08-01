Huzaifa, Zainab win 3rd Combaxx Sports Jr Squash boys, girls U-19 titles

LAHORE – Young talented Huzaifa Ibrahim (Sindh) and promising Zainab Khan (Army) lifted the boys and girls U-19 titles in the 3rd Combaxx Sports National Junior Squash Championship organized at Roshan Khan/Jahangir Khan Squash Complex.

In the boys U-19 final, Huzaifa Ibrahim was up against Junaid Khan of Punjab. Huzaifa dominated the final right from the word go and didn’t allow his opponent to win a single game, thus Huzaifa winning the final and title by 3-0. The girls U-19 title was claimed by Zainab Khan, who outclassed Mehwish Ali (KP) by 3-0.

Both Huzaifa and Zainab are brilliant students of squash coach Naveed Alam, who is engaged in serving the game as a coach and has produced many national champions for the country. Both the title winners thanked their coach for able guidance and coaching, which is helping them excel at higher level and win national laurels for them and their province.

In the boys U-15 final, Umair Arif of KP had to struggle hard to beat Azan Ali of Army 3-2 to clinch the title. The boys U-13 title was grabbed by Noman of PAF, who played well against spirited Huzaifa Shahid (Sindh) and outpaced him by 3-1 to win the title. CEO of Combaxx Sports, Omar Saeed, was the chief guest along with the Officer In-Charge of Pakistan Navy RK/JK Squash Complex Rehmat Ullah, while Sarah Mir also graced the concluding ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Omar Saeed said: “Pakistan is rich in squash talent which can be gauged from the performance of the young upcoming players, what is needed is to provide them ample training opportunities on modern level.

“As a matter of fact, for every sport to flourish, the junior-level infrastructure needs to be very strong and efficient. Our youth has immense talent in squash, which needs patronage at grassroots level to uplift to international level,” he added.

He pledged that Combaxx Sports will continue to organize more such events in future as well with a view to providing these upcoming and extremely talented sportsmen with ample opportunities to shine, to excel and represent Pakistan at international level with an aim to regain lost squash glories. Later, both Omar Saeed and Rehmat Ullah distributed trophies and awards among the winners and runners-up.