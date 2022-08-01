IMF board may meet earlier to approve Pakistan’s tranche

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board meeting to approve the release of the tranche for Pakistan is expected to take place before August 20.

The board’s approval is a prerequisite for the release of the seventh and eighth tranches of a $6 billion loan programme for Pakistan — that the country had signed with the IMF in 2019.

The disbursement of the latest tranches, which amount to $1.7 billion have been pending since earlier this year after the lender objected to Pakistan’s economic policies.

The IMF and Pakistan had reached a staff-level agreement that revived the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme for the country in July — but the loan release is subject to the board’s approval.

According to the reports, the executive board may meet later this week as the lender’s summer recess ends on August 12.

It was earlier reported that the board’s meeting will take place between August 20-24, but now, the process is likely to start later this week and the session may take place before August 20.

In this regard, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa spoke to US Deputy Secr­etary of State Wendy Sher­man, requesting America’s assistance in expediting the process.

Pakistan is desperate to get the IMF’s approval as the country’s currency is fast depreciating against the dollar, the foreign reserves are quickly depleting, and political instability is keeping markets from stabilising.