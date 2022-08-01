News Desk

Imran Khan’s Instagram account hacked, gets resorted shortly after

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Instagram account was hacked Monday for a brief period after which it was restored.

Imran Ghazali, the general manager of the disbanded Digital Media Wing (DMW), had confirmed that the former prime minister’s account was hacked and that he was working with Meta — the company that owns Instagram — to restore it.

The PTI chairman is the most followed political personality in the country across all social media platforms — may it be Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

He boasts a massive 7.4 million following on Instagram.

In a Twitter post after revealing that the account had been hacked, Ghazali confirmed that the Instagram handle of the former prime minister had been restored.

Ghazali said that no hacking attempts were made on any other accounts of the PTI chairman and the Instagram handle was restored within 15 minutes.

During the time that the account was hacked, the user posted a picture and a story related to Elon Musk and bitcoin, however, they were removed after the restoration.

Imran Khans Instagram account hacked, gets resorted shortly after

A similar Instagram Story was also shared on his account after getting hacked.

Imran Khans Instagram account hacked, gets resorted shortly after
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan calls on Prime Minister

National

PTI should not try to enter Red Zone for protest, warns Rana Sanaullah

National

Fazl demands immediate arrest of PTI top brass

National

Govt announces Muharram public holidays

National

Govt cannot ban Imran Khan, PTI: Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad

Govt to move SC for Imran’s disqualification, ban on PTI

National

Balochistan death toll from monsoon rains, flooding reaches 164

Islamabad

NA passes National Accountability 2nd Amendment Bill, 2022

Karachi

Hand grenade explosion martyrs two police officials in Karachi

Islamabad

Ahsan for developing dashboards to monitor economic activities daily

1 of 8,730

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More