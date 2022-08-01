Imran Khan’s Instagram account hacked, gets resorted shortly after

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Instagram account was hacked Monday for a brief period after which it was restored.

Imran Ghazali, the general manager of the disbanded Digital Media Wing (DMW), had confirmed that the former prime minister’s account was hacked and that he was working with Meta — the company that owns Instagram — to restore it.

The PTI chairman is the most followed political personality in the country across all social media platforms — may it be Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

He boasts a massive 7.4 million following on Instagram.

In a Twitter post after revealing that the account had been hacked, Ghazali confirmed that the Instagram handle of the former prime minister had been restored.

Ghazali said that no hacking attempts were made on any other accounts of the PTI chairman and the Instagram handle was restored within 15 minutes.

During the time that the account was hacked, the user posted a picture and a story related to Elon Musk and bitcoin, however, they were removed after the restoration.

A similar Instagram Story was also shared on his account after getting hacked.