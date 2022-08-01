News Desk

Imran sees next polls in 6-8 weeks

LAHORE    –   While directing members of assem­blies to prepare for the snap polls, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has said that the coalition gov­ernment could go for general elec­tions in the next six to eight weeks.

He said this while talking to PTI members of parliament in Lahore on Sunday. Imran tasked former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid to complete the PTI’s organ­isational structure in the province within two weeks.

He said that the law will take its course against those who violated privacy on May 25. “I know the peo­ple who deceived us, but I don’t want  to name anyone in front of everyone,” he added. While meeting separately with PTI leader Dr Yas­min, Mian Mahmood ur Ra­sheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Raja Basharat, he said that only early election can end economic, political cri­ses. He lauded the efforts of party workers for the elec­tion of Punjab chief minister and Punjab Assembly speak­er. The PTI chief also laud­ed the performance of mem­bers of parliament from the Lahore and the Gujran­wala division. On the occa­sion, he said that stability in the country is only possi­ble via fair and transparent elections. “People come into politics for money but now masses have become aware… people have expectations from the PTI.” On Wednes­day, the ousted prime min­ister in his televised address to the nation reiterated that early elections under a new election commissioner are the only way out of the deep­ening economic and political crises in the country. He also said that the Pakistani mass­es “have turned into a na­tion,” adding that the way the PTI emerged successful de­spite all “tactics” by the ruling party was a miracle. The PTI chief insisted that the coun­try had the right economic in­dicators when he was in pow­er and he had warned the “powerful quarters” about it.

