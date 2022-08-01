Our Staff Reporter

Major reshuffle in Punjab police as AIG CTD replaced

LAHORE    –   Major reshuffle in Punjab po­lice has been made after the provincial authorities have rec­ommended replacements for Additional Inspector General, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and regional police offi­cers (RPOs). According to a no­tification issued here on Sunday, the provincial government has recommended to replace AIG CTD Waseem Ahmed Sial with incumbent RPO Sargodha Im­ran Mahmood while DIG Azhar Akram will be posted as RPO Sargodha.

Faisal Ali Raja will be posted at DIG Intelligence Branch while other appointments included Afzal Mahmood Butt as DIG VIP Security Special Branch, Capt (retd) Sohail as DIG CTD and Afzal Kousar as DIG Operations.

On July 22, the Punjab govern­ment appointed Faisal Shahkar as new provincial Inspector General (IG) shortly after Rao Sardar refused to continue serv­ing ahead of Punjab chief min­ister election. According to the notifications issued by the Estab­lishment Division, Rao Sardar Ali Khan was replaced with Faisal Shahkar. Sardar was appointed as Pakistan Railways inspector general with immediate effect.

RELATIVE OF PBC SECRETARY INVOLVED IN HIS MURDER: POLICE

Police on Sunday claimed that a relative of Secretary Punjab Bar Council (PBC) Ashraf Rahi was allegedly involved in his murder. It said that Ashraf Rahi allegedly deposited jewelry of his relative Bilal in a bank locker and later the victim allegedly drew the precious metal from the locker and handed fake jew­elry to his relative. “The sus­pect got irritated after being handed fake jewelry and killed Ashraf Rahi along with his ac­complices,” they said. On July 24, the secretary of the Punjab Bar Council Ashraf Rahi was killed in a gun attack in Badami Bagh area of Lahore. Police con­firmed that Punjab Bar Council secretary was killed in a firing incident in Lahore. Slain Ashraf was going to his home in his ve­hicle, it added. According to the police, two unidentified assail­ants gunned down Rahi and fled the scene. Former chief minister Hamza Shahbaz ordered the po­lice to immediately arrest the suspects behind the incident

