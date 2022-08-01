Major reshuffle in Punjab police as AIG CTD replaced
LAHORE – Major reshuffle in Punjab police has been made after the provincial authorities have recommended replacements for Additional Inspector General, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and regional police officers (RPOs). According to a notification issued here on Sunday, the provincial government has recommended to replace AIG CTD Waseem Ahmed Sial with incumbent RPO Sargodha Imran Mahmood while DIG Azhar Akram will be posted as RPO Sargodha.
Faisal Ali Raja will be posted at DIG Intelligence Branch while other appointments included Afzal Mahmood Butt as DIG VIP Security Special Branch, Capt (retd) Sohail as DIG CTD and Afzal Kousar as DIG Operations.
On July 22, the Punjab government appointed Faisal Shahkar as new provincial Inspector General (IG) shortly after Rao Sardar refused to continue serving ahead of Punjab chief minister election. According to the notifications issued by the Establishment Division, Rao Sardar Ali Khan was replaced with Faisal Shahkar. Sardar was appointed as Pakistan Railways inspector general with immediate effect.
RELATIVE OF PBC SECRETARY INVOLVED IN HIS MURDER: POLICE
Police on Sunday claimed that a relative of Secretary Punjab Bar Council (PBC) Ashraf Rahi was allegedly involved in his murder. It said that Ashraf Rahi allegedly deposited jewelry of his relative Bilal in a bank locker and later the victim allegedly drew the precious metal from the locker and handed fake jewelry to his relative. “The suspect got irritated after being handed fake jewelry and killed Ashraf Rahi along with his accomplices,” they said. On July 24, the secretary of the Punjab Bar Council Ashraf Rahi was killed in a gun attack in Badami Bagh area of Lahore. Police confirmed that Punjab Bar Council secretary was killed in a firing incident in Lahore. Slain Ashraf was going to his home in his vehicle, it added. According to the police, two unidentified assailants gunned down Rahi and fled the scene. Former chief minister Hamza Shahbaz ordered the police to immediately arrest the suspects behind the incident