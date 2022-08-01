APP

Man commits suicide in Hazro

ATTOCK  –  A resident of Hazro committed suicide. As per police sources, Saeed, a driver by profession, committed suicide because of domestic issues. He has left behind his widow, a son and five daughters.

In another incident, police arrested Safdar resident of Haji Shah for allegedly possessing fake currency worth Rs 21000. On the other hand, Yasir Mehmood and his wife were injured seriously when a speedy car hit their bike.

Rescue 1122 Attock shifted both the injured to DHQ Hospital Attock. In another incident, two persons Yaseen 40 and Sohail 37 received multiple injuries when a sewerage line exploded because of accumulation of poisonous gases. Rescue 1122 Attock provided them first-aid.

 

