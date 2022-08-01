Agencies

Marie Bouzkova breezes to Prague Open title

PRAGUE – Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic won her first career WTA Tour title in a convincing 6-0, 6-3 triumph over seventh-seeded Anastasia Potapova on Sunday in the final of the Prague Open. Bouzkova, 24, didn’t drop a set in the tournament to join countrywomen Karolina Pliskova, Lucie Safarova, Petra Kvitova and Barbora Krejcikova as winners on their home soil. Bouzkova broke Potapova’s serve seven times to win her match in 71 minutes and improve to 1-3 in WTA tournament finals, including 1-1 this year.

More Stories
Sports

PCB announces Pakistan’s squad for Asia Cup 2022 and Netherlands ODIs

Sports

Young Pakistan team needs time to produce best results: Muhammad Wasim

Islamabad

Ahsan for developing dashboards to monitor economic activities daily

National

Killer of Noor Mukaddam being fed through nasogastric tube in jail

Islamabad

Pakistani doctors to perform 500 free eye surgeries in Kabul

Islamabad

ECP verdict ‘blatantly’ exposes Imran benefitted from prohibited funding, says Khawaja Asif

Lahore

CM Parvez Elahi declares all flooded areas calamity-hit

Lahore

Foolproof security for Muharram ordered across province

Islamabad

PTI received funding from prohibited sources: ECP

Islamabad

Lt Gen, among six officers, martyred in helicopter crash

1 of 3,603

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More