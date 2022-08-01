Marie Bouzkova breezes to Prague Open title

PRAGUE – Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic won her first career WTA Tour title in a convincing 6-0, 6-3 triumph over seventh-seeded Anastasia Potapova on Sunday in the final of the Prague Open. Bouzkova, 24, didn’t drop a set in the tournament to join countrywomen Karolina Pliskova, Lucie Safarova, Petra Kvitova and Barbora Krejcikova as winners on their home soil. Bouzkova broke Potapova’s serve seven times to win her match in 71 minutes and improve to 1-3 in WTA tournament finals, including 1-1 this year.