Moderate earthquake jolts western Indonesia

JAKARTA -A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s western province of Aceh on Sunday, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said. The quake hit at 10:03 Jakarta time (0303 GMT), with the epicenter at 44 km southeast of Calang city and a depth of 56 km under the seabed, the agency said. The quake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it said. “It is with great sorrow that we learn of the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos,” said Trixie Cruz-Angeles, press secretary for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late dictator, who took office last month.  “He leaves behind a colorful legacy and a secure place in history for his participation in the great changes of our country, both as military officer and chief executive.” Ramos’s family is expected to release a statement later Sunday.

 

