Modern designing attaches great importance in flourishing business: Iftikhar

ISLAMABAD – President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday said that new trends of modern designing has attached great importance in flourishing business worldwide to meet emerging challenges of international markets as well.

While talking to a corporate sector delegation led by Almas Hyder, Chairman “SPEL Technology Support” here on Sunday, he said that “AutoDesk software” had attained the highest significance in industry globally to attract the foreign investors and buyers in global markets. He said it exclusively focused on addressing people’s needs with what’s technologically feasible and devising a viable business strategy to derive value from market opportunity.

He said that in prevailing circumstances no nation could progress in any sphere of life without equipping itself with rapidly developing information technology. “The main benefit of design for manufacturing is particularly to reduce cost of a product during mass production, reduce mistakes by operators, diminishing time to produce by removing useless extra activity and designing products,” he said, adding that design was one of the most crucial aspects of product development which influenced buyers and strengthened innovation. Iftikhar Ali Malik an Octogenarian leader of the South Asia expressed his highest gratitude to Almas Hyder for help in getting free support of “Autodesk software” of US, valued at $2.69m, for the University of Home Economics (UHE) which will help impart latest knowledge to students and train the on job professional executives through evening programmes. He said faculty and students had direct free access to world’s best Autodesk software. Leader of the corporate sector delegation Almas Hyder said ‘Spel Technology Support’ has inked MoU exclusively for educational purpose with VC UHE Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen and handed over Autodesk software which included latest ten design tools like AutoCAD and others which were being used worldwide in successfully developing latest designing in architecture, engineering, construction, media, entertainment, design and manufacturing sectors. He expressed his commitment to academia and industry to continue to support educational institutions in Pakistan. He said the goal of Atuodesk software was to design a product that could be easily and economically manufactured as 70pc cost of a product was determined by the design decisions, he concluded.