News Desk

Money laundering case: Details of assets owned by Suleman Shahbaz revealed

The assets owned by Suleman Shahbaz, the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have been revealed before the special central court hearing money laundering case.

According to a report submitted before the court, Suleman Shahbaz, who is an absconder, owns a 200-canal land in Chiniot while he also have more than Rs37 million in his 29 bank accounts.

He also owns 190 million shares in 13 companies, the report said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the special central court has decided to indict Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in a money laundering case filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on September 07.

The court has summoned all suspects in the case including Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz on September 07 for indictment proceedings.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan values its relations with the Netherlands: COAS

National

Imran Khan’s Instagram account hacked, gets resorted shortly after

National

Imran claims PTI will win next elections with two-third majority

National

Politicians’ fault pushed Army chief to intervene in economic affairs: Chaudhry Shujaat

National

Imran Khan announces peaceful protest outside ECP on Thursday

Entertainment

Atif Aslam wins fans’ hearts with live calls

Islamabad

PTI challenges speaker’s approval of MNAs resignations in IHC

Islamabad

Suzuki announces whooping price increase for new fiscal year

Islamabad

Rasheed calls out Fazl for ‘threatening’ statements

National

India releases 2,00,000 cusecs of flood water in Ravi

1 of 8,773

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More