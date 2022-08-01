Monsoon in Pakistan
|The monsoon is a seasonal wind which occurs in Pakistan from the month of July till September. It is a wind which blows according to seasons and brings rain with it. It starts from India and Bangladesh in the month of June till September which splits due to mountains and comes in Pakistan. According to the border system of India, Pakistan is located on the west side so that’s why the monsoon occurs in Pakistan.
I am from Balochistan, Turbat where we get a little rain for a long period of time, so for us, it is an enjoyable event as we enjoy running in the rain and playing which creates happiness in our family. Monsoon is also beneficial for the Muslims as this time they would celebrate Eid with joy as it would not be hot.
QAMBER AZEEM,
Balochistan.