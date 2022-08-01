Moroccan economy grows 7.9pc in 2021: central bank

RABAT – Morocco’s economy grew by 7.9 percent in 2021, the country’s central bank said Saturday. The “outstanding (economic) performance” was achieved thanks to the vaccination campaign and the government’s economic recovery programme, Abdellatif Jouahri, the central bank’s governor, was quoted as saying in the bank’s annual report presented to the Moroccan king. The annual inflation rate rose to 1.4 percent in 2021 from 0.7 percent the previous year, while the fiscal deficit stood at 5.9 percent of GDP, according to the report.