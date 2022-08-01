Motorway police starts satellite monitoring of passengers buses

The Motorway police have started satellite monitoring of passengers’ buses across the country to control overspeeding.

In a statement, Sector Commander Motorway said that over 6500 passengers’ buses were being monitored with trackers. The motorway police were tracking intercity and interprovincial buses.

The Sector Commander said that the police held a meeting with transporters of the passengers’ buses with trackers. He further said that access to the tracker system has been installed in the Sector office.

Giving details of the monitoring, the Sector Commander Motorway said that the police check speed of the passenger buses with the tracker system. He noted that more than 100 vehicles were fined across the country.