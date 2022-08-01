News Desk

Nawaz who decided on no-trust motion now talking about leaving govt: Rasheed

Sheikh Rasheed says country in an ‘economic jam’ | Pakistan has still not secured funds under IMF programme.

ISLAMABAD    –   Former interior minister Sheikh Ra­sheed Ahmed on Sunday said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who decided to oust former premier Im­ran Khan through a vote of no-confi­dence, is now considering the option of leaving the government.

“The decision on the no-confi­dence motion was made in Lon­don. The same Nawaz Sharif is now talking about leaving the government,” Rasheed tweet­ed, once again turning his guns to the PML-N leadership. He said that the country is in an “econom­ic jam” and the people cannot pay bills of electricity and gas along­side a fixed tax.

The politician went on to say that the coalition government “just keeps holding ineffective press confer­ences” while Imran Khan has “taken over” after a brief campaign.

“The government is at zero, while he [Imran Khan] has become a hero,” said Rasheed, a close aide of the for­mer PM. In a separate tweet, Rash­eed further stated that “neither Chi­na, Dubai, Qatar nor Saudi Arabia helped Pakistan this time”, nor has the country secured funds under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

“China has extreme reservations regarding the US conditions for the aid, while [Pakistan is left with] re­serves enough for only 45 days in­stead of 90 days,” the Awami Muslim League leader wrote.

