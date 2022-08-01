Pakistan offers condolences to UAE over loss of lives in floods
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives, including Pakistani nationals, in flash floods that hit parts of the United Arab Emirates, reported Radio Pakistan on Sunday. Expressing solidarity with the UAE in this difficult time, the President said Pakistan is also facing similar situation due to monsoon rainfall. He also urged the international community to work closely to ward off impacts of the climate changes. In a tweet on Sunday, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his sympathies and heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families. He said at this difficult time, Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and government of the UAE. Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in a separate press release, said the government and people of Pakistan extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the UAE on the damage caused by heavy rains and floods resulting in the loss of precious lives including five Pakistani nationals.