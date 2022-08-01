Pakistan offers condolences to UAE over loss of lives in floods

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and the Prime Minis­ter Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives, including Pakistani nationals, in flash floods that hit parts of the Unit­ed Arab Emirates, report­ed Radio Pakistan on Sun­day. Expressing solidarity with the UAE in this dif­ficult time, the President said Pakistan is also fac­ing similar situation due to monsoon rainfall. He also urged the international community to work closely to ward off impacts of the climate changes. In a tweet on Sunday, the Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his sympathies and heartfelt condolenc­es with the bereaved fam­ilies. He said at this diffi­cult time, Pakistan stands in solidarity with the peo­ple and government of the UAE. Foreign Office Spokes­person Asim Iftikhar in a separate press release, said the government and people of Pakistan extended heart­felt condolences to the gov­ernment and people of the UAE on the damage caused by heavy rains and floods resulting in the loss of pre­cious lives including five Pakistani nationals.