News Desk

Pakistan offers condolences to UAE over loss of lives in floods

ISLAMABAD    –    President Dr Arif Alvi and the Prime Minis­ter Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives, including Pakistani nationals, in flash floods that hit parts of the Unit­ed Arab Emirates, report­ed Radio Pakistan on Sun­day. Expressing solidarity with the UAE in this dif­ficult time, the President said Pakistan is also fac­ing similar situation due to monsoon rainfall. He also urged the international community to work closely to ward off impacts of the climate changes. In a tweet on Sunday, the Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his sympathies and heartfelt condolenc­es with the bereaved fam­ilies. He said at this diffi­cult time, Pakistan stands in solidarity with the peo­ple and government of the UAE. Foreign Office Spokes­person Asim Iftikhar in a separate press release, said the government and people of Pakistan extended heart­felt condolences to the gov­ernment and people of the UAE on the damage caused by heavy rains and floods resulting in the loss of pre­cious lives including five Pakistani nationals.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

FM Bilawal, Thai counterpart discuss bilateral ties

National

Pakistan makes strong demarche to India on worsening situation in IIOJK

National

COAS Gen Bajwa visits newly raised Army Cyber Command

National

Prohibited funding case: ECP issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan, directs to appear

National

Imran Khan to contest by-elections from nine constituencies of NA: Sources

National

Mushaal terms August 5 darkest day of modern Kashmir history

National

FM writes to OIC Secretary General on alarming situation in IIOJK

National

Pakistan always stand by Kashmiris’ in their freedom struggle: Air Chief

Letters

Need for course correction

Letters

Glory days of civil services

1 of 11,147

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More