News Desk

Pakistan reports 656 infections, one death in last 24 hours

Pakistan posted 656 fresh COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death was reported in the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed Monday morning.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 19,611 tests COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 656 samples came back positive, the institution’s data showed.

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood at 3.35%, moving slightly up from 3.29%, which was recorded a day earlier.

According to NIH’s data, 161 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

With Pakistan logging hundreds of COVID-19 cases every day, the NIH has advised strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), including mask wearing and social distancing during Muharram gatherings.

Gathering and majalis to remember the Shuhada-e-Karbala (martyrs of Karbala) have started as the country observes the first day of the month of Muharram to mark the beginning of the new Islamic year — which started last Sunday.

