Pakistan values its relations with the Netherlands: COAS

Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan Wouter Plomp paid a farewell call on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday.

According to ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situations, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The Army Chief said Pakistan values its relations with the Netherlands and earnestly looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

He thanked the ambassador for his services and appreciated his contribution to fostering strong ties between the two countries.

On the occasion, the Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and ensured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

