PBF for effective steps to tackle environmental issues

LAHORE – Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Vice President Ahmad Jawad expressed grave concerns over environmental issues emerging as safety hazard for Pakistan, and called for taking comprehensive measures to overcome the effects of global warming and other problems related to fast-changing weather patterns. Talking to media here on Sunday, he added that glacial lakes outburst floods, heatwave, environmental degradation, water erosion and extreme weather conditions were some of the major issues facing Pakistan. Ahmad Jawad cited that according to a World Bank report, the climate induced disasters were causing 4 to 6 percent of the Pakistan’s GDP which was a huge sum that needed to be preserved through timely interventions. He observed the developed world has ignored the developing countries including Pakistan that is also bearing the burden of their environment damaging development. He said that massive plantation has now become essential to address the whooping effects of worldwide warming. Pakistan also needed to focus on energy transition to clean energy mix, he suggested and urged the Ministry of Climate Change to recommend adaptation measures at national level and also start mass awareness campaign in this regard. Ahmad Jawad added that the Climate Change Ministry and the related departments should collaborate with corporate sector for shifting to renewable green energy alternatives. He said, “We expedite our efforts for devising a complete communication method and precautionary mitigating measures to cope with environmental challenges.” The PBF vice president urged the provincial governments to play their role to save water for agriculture, besides transforming this vital sector to modern irrigation methods such as drip and sprinkle irrigation.