People advised to mask up at Muharram gatherings amid COVID-19 outbreak
ISLAMABAD – With Pakistan logging hundreds of COVID-19 cases everyday, the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) has advised strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), including mask wearing and social distancing during Muharram gatherings.
Gathering and majalis to remember the Shuhada-e-Karbala (martyrs of Karbala) have started as the country observes the first day of the month of Muharram to mark the beginning of the new Islamic year today (Sunday).
Pakistan reported only a single death from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the NIH data showed Sunday morning. As many as 661 new infections were detected in a single day as the country’s nerve centre in the fight against coronavirus performed diagnostic tests on 20,080 samples across the country.
The new cases pushed the coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan to 3.29% and the number of total COVID-19 cases to 1,553,386. Meanwhile, 171 patients suffering from coronavirus are being treated in critical care units at different medical facilities across the country. NIH has restricted the elderly and children from attending the gatherings and majalis during Ashura in a COVID-safe manner, as the risk of another outbreak looms with uptick of the virus across Pakistan