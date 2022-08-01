PM issued instructions to pay the compensation amount within 24 hours to NDMA

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued instructions to NDMA to pay the compensation amount within 24 hours to the relatives of those who died in rain and flood in Balochistan.

Directing the compensation for partially or completely destroyed raw and finished houses to be equalized and increased to five lakh rupees.

Directed to provide compensation amount to victims on priority basis.

PM said, It is our national tragedy that timely construction of dams was not given attention.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit to review relief operations in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

Upon arrival in Quetta, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing by Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Aqeeli and NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz regarding the damage caused by the recent rains and relief activities in Balochistan.

On this occasion, PM said, That it is our national tragedy that no attention was paid to the construction of dams in the past.

The current challenge is very big, but we will not sit down from China until the complete rehabilitation of the victims.

He further said that the efforts of NDMA, PDMA, provincial administration and NHA for rehabilitation and relief are commendable.

The Prime Minister directed that medical campuses should be spread in the flood affected areas.

The Prime Minister said that extensive damage was caused by the unusual rains.

Infrastructure was destroyed with loss of precious lives. Federation and Balochistan government are determined for rehabilitation and resettlement with national spirit.

The government will not sit down from China until the last house is settled.

The Prime Minister appealed to the local and international organizations to support the government to help the flood victims.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli and Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz gave details in the briefing and said that the pre-monsoon series of rains started on June 13.

Compared to the average of 30 years, Balochistan received almost 500% more rain. It was further informed in the briefing that till now the total number of deaths in Balochistan is 136 while 70 people are injured. Eleven hundred people were slightly injured who were given first aid. 2 lakh acres of agricultural land came under water.

20 thousand 500 people were moved to safe places. Motorway M8 and Quetta-Karachi national highway have been restored to a large extent.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was welcomed at the airport by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo on his arrival from Lahore to Quetta on his visit to Balochistan, while provincial ministers and senior officials were also present with him.

Federal Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Maulana Abdul Waas, Israr Tareen and Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti have also arrived with the Prime Minister.

Minister of State Mir Hashim Notizai. MNA Salahuddin Ayubi and Chairman NDNA Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz were also with the Prime Minister.