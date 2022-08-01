News Desk

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit flood-hit areas of Balochistan today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the flood-affected areas of Balochistan today as heavy rains and floods wreaked havoc in the province.

According to details, the prime minister will visit flood-hit areas of Balochistan to review rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures besides meeting the victims.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will visit flood victims’ camp in Qila Saifullah and Khushnoob district of Balochistan. Meanwhile, the premier will also visit the flood affected areas in Chaman city. He will also meet local people in the city.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the flood-affected cities of Taank and Dera Ismail Khan was postponed due to weather conditions. He was scheduled to visit, the severely flood-affected cities of Balochistan, Taank and DG Khan.

Earlier on July 30, the prime minister visited flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh to review rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures after heavy rains and floods have unleashed devastation in both provinces.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, NDMA Chairman Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz, Balochistan Chief Secretary, and other concerned officials briefed the prime minister about the rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas of the province.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

ECP to announce PTI’s foreign funding case verdict tomorrow at 10am

National

Pakistan values its relations with the Netherlands: COAS

National

Imran Khan’s Instagram account hacked, gets resorted shortly after

National

Imran claims PTI will win next elections with two-third majority

National

Politicians’ fault pushed Army chief to intervene in economic affairs: Chaudhry Shujaat

National

Imran Khan announces peaceful protest outside ECP on Thursday

Entertainment

Atif Aslam wins fans’ hearts with live calls

Islamabad

PTI challenges speaker’s approval of MNAs resignations in IHC

Islamabad

Suzuki announces whooping price increase for new fiscal year

Lahore

Money laundering case: Details of assets owned by Suleman Shahbaz revealed

1 of 9,083

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More