PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit flood-hit areas of Balochistan today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the flood-affected areas of Balochistan today as heavy rains and floods wreaked havoc in the province.

According to details, the prime minister will visit flood-hit areas of Balochistan to review rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures besides meeting the victims.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will visit flood victims’ camp in Qila Saifullah and Khushnoob district of Balochistan. Meanwhile, the premier will also visit the flood affected areas in Chaman city. He will also meet local people in the city.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the flood-affected cities of Taank and Dera Ismail Khan was postponed due to weather conditions. He was scheduled to visit, the severely flood-affected cities of Balochistan, Taank and DG Khan.

Earlier on July 30, the prime minister visited flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh to review rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures after heavy rains and floods have unleashed devastation in both provinces.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, NDMA Chairman Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz, Balochistan Chief Secretary, and other concerned officials briefed the prime minister about the rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas of the province.