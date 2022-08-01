News Desk

Police bar citizens to visit Hawkesbay as six Karachi youth drown

KARACHI   –   Karachi police have asked citizens to refrain from visiting Hawkesbay beach after at least six youth drowned in multiple incidents despite a ban on swimming under section 144, reported a private TV channel on Sunday. The police have blocked all thoroughfares going towards Hawkesbay as the people engaged in heated argument with authori­ties to allow them to visit the seaside.

“As per the directives of the commissioner Kara­chi, a strict ban is being imposed on swimming in the sea under section 144,” they said, adding that they could not allow families to go to the seaside.

They said that only those who are employed in the area are allowed to cross the police bar­ricade. “The citizens should act responsibly and avoid coming to Hawkesbay beach,” the po­lice said. It is pertinent to mention here that res­cue workers have recovered the bodies of two boys who drowned at Hawksbay beach on Satur­day, while four more reportedly drowned at Tur­tle Beach.

According to details, rescue workers have re­covered the dead bodies of two young boys who drowned near the Sandspit area. The boys have been identified as 15-year-old Mamoon and 16-year-old Mohsin. Both the boys were resi­dents of North Karachi. The boys had drowned in the sea during a picnic on the beach with their friends. Edhi Rescue services have recovered their bodies and have transferred them to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

More Stories
National

ECP to announce PTI’s foreign funding case verdict tomorrow at 10am

National

Pakistan values its relations with the Netherlands: COAS

National

Imran Khan’s Instagram account hacked, gets resorted shortly after

National

Imran claims PTI will win next elections with two-third majority

National

Politicians’ fault pushed Army chief to intervene in economic affairs: Chaudhry Shujaat

National

Imran Khan announces peaceful protest outside ECP on Thursday

Entertainment

Atif Aslam wins fans’ hearts with live calls

Islamabad

PTI challenges speaker’s approval of MNAs resignations in IHC

Islamabad

Suzuki announces whooping price increase for new fiscal year

Lahore

Money laundering case: Details of assets owned by Suleman Shahbaz revealed

1 of 9,649

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More