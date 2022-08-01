Police bar citizens to visit Hawkesbay as six Karachi youth drown

KARACHI – Karachi police have asked citizens to refrain from visiting Hawkesbay beach after at least six youth drowned in multiple incidents despite a ban on swimming under section 144, reported a private TV channel on Sunday. The police have blocked all thoroughfares going towards Hawkesbay as the people engaged in heated argument with authori­ties to allow them to visit the seaside.

“As per the directives of the commissioner Kara­chi, a strict ban is being imposed on swimming in the sea under section 144,” they said, adding that they could not allow families to go to the seaside.

They said that only those who are employed in the area are allowed to cross the police bar­ricade. “The citizens should act responsibly and avoid coming to Hawkesbay beach,” the po­lice said. It is pertinent to mention here that res­cue workers have recovered the bodies of two boys who drowned at Hawksbay beach on Satur­day, while four more reportedly drowned at Tur­tle Beach.

According to details, rescue workers have re­covered the dead bodies of two young boys who drowned near the Sandspit area. The boys have been identified as 15-year-old Mamoon and 16-year-old Mohsin. Both the boys were resi­dents of North Karachi. The boys had drowned in the sea during a picnic on the beach with their friends. Edhi Rescue services have recovered their bodies and have transferred them to the Civil Hospital Karachi.