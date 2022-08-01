President directs UBL to reimburse Rs5.49m to defrauded customer

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi while up­holding a decision of the Banking Mohtasib, has directed the United Bank Ltd (UBL) to refund the swindled amount of Rs 5.49 mil­lion to a complainant and declared that maladministration on part of the bank had been established.

The president rejected UBL’s representation against Mohta­sib’s decision and held that bank had displayed negligence by clearing two stolen cheques bearing forged signatures as es­tablished by the bank’s own fo­rensic report. He regretted that the bank did not follow its own SOPs which clearly mandated a call back for transfer/clearing/remittance for the amount of Rs 500,000 and above, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Sunday. He highlighted that SOPs were framed for application across the board without giving any discretion or choice to anyone with the underlying objective to avoid the possibility of fraud and fraudulent practices.

The president held that since the bank could not establish in­controvertibly its stance against the complainant, had failed to discharge the burden of proof and statutory liability cast upon it under the law, thus, its repre­sentation was devoid of any mer­it and deserved to be rejected. While further dilating upon the representation, the president pointed out that the cheques in dispute bore no stamp or nar­ration required to be affixed on the back of the two cheques as required by the said SOPs.

He wrote that there was neg­ligence on part of the bank in matching the signatures on sto­len cheques against the admit­ted signatures of the complain­ant as per bank’s record, adding this fact was very tangible, obvi­ous and sufficient for the bank to settle the claim in favour of the complainant. He said that the forged cheques were a nul­lity and the customer’s account could not be debited on the basis of such cheques. As per details, Feroze Khan (the com­plainant) was swindled out of his money when cheques were stolen from his office and Rs 5.49 million were debited from his account by the bank without any callback confirmation from UBL, as mandated by law and its own SOPs regarding the clear­ance of cheques for amounts of Rs 500,000 and above.

The complainant had filed a complaint with the Bank for seeking a refund of his lost money but without any result. Subsequently, he approached the Banking Mohtasib (BM) for retrieval of his swindled money, which passed the orders in his favour. The bank, however, did not comply with BM’s decision and filed a representation with the president, which was also re­jected in favour of Feroze Khan.