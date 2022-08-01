News Desk

PTI challenges speaker’s approval of MNAs resignations in IHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Asad Umar Monday arrived in Islamabad High Court (IHC) to file a petition against the acceptance of only 11 resignations of the PTI MNAs by the National Assembly (NA) speaker.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that the NA speaker had no right to not accept other resignations.

He stated that as many as 125 MNAs of the PTI had resigned from the National Assembly.

“The number hit 131 after six more MNAs submitted their resignations,” he added.

He alleged that the NA speaker accepted 11 resignations of his choice which, what he stated, was illegal.

