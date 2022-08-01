Our Staff Reporter

PTI received Jewish, Indian funds, claims Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI – PPP leader and Sindh Information Minister Shajreel Inam Memon on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had received Jewish and Indian funding.In a tweet, Sharjeel Memon shared a clip of a private TV channel in which the anchor showed the names of the Jewish and Indian companies and funders who gave funds to the PTI.

As per the clip shared by Memon, a Jewish company William Washington Liability, Barry C Schbneps, and US national hailing from Indian Punjab Inder Dosanjh gave funds to the PTI. These funds were in violation of sections of the Pakistan Political Parties Order 2002.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Letters

Need for course correction

Letters

Glory days of civil services

Letters

The world in 2050

Editorials

Unilateral Changes

Editorials

Commonwealth Games

Editorials

Fuel Price Changes

Columns

Exposing India’s war crimes

Columns

Rent-oriented elite

Columns

Historical negationism

Newspaper

Past in Perspective

1 of 1,759

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More