Punjab govt to give aid to heirs of flood victims: Parvez

Lahore – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced financial aid for the flood affectees of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Mianwali.

Presiding over a meeting to review relief activities in the flood affected areas, he said the Punjab government would disburse financial aid of worth Rs0.8 million each among the heirs of those dying in rain and flood related incidents.

The chief minister revealed that financial assistance would also be provided to the affected persons after making an estimate of the damages of houses, fields and the livestock. He lauded that the staff members of Rescue 1122, who had reached the flood affected areas first of all.

He ordered early construction and repair of the roads in the affected areas and ordered to start restoration work of the roads on war-footing.

Parvez Elahi ordered setting up medical camps in the flood affected areas, adding that vaccines should also be administered to the flood affectees for prevention from the infectious diseases. He ordered to ensure availability of medicines for prevention of snake bite and cholera in the medical camps, saying that dry food should also be distributed among the flood affectees. He promised to ensure drainage of floodwater through dewatering pumps and directed that the commissioners, deputy commissioners, regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) should redress grievances of the affectees, under the guidance of the elected representatives.

He ordered for monitoring of all relief activities and a report should be submitted on regular basis. He directed all the departments concerned to further expedite relief activities in a consolidated manner. He stated that he would himself visit the flood affected areas soon and vowed not to leave the affected people alone in the hour of distress.

Former provincial minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, assembly members Sardar M Khan Leghari, Saifuddin Khosa, Javed Akhtar Lund, Mohiyuddin Khosa, Amir Nawaz Chandia, Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Principal Secretary to CM M Khan Bhatti, former chairman P&D Salman Ghani, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Chairman P&D, Secretary Health, DG Punjab Emergency Services and the officials concerned attended the meeting.

pr sets up relief camps for

flood-affectees of Balochistan

the Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has set up several Balochistan support camps to help the Baloch people affected by the current flood.

According to the railway sources on Sunday, the camps have been established at Lahore, Qila Sheikhupura, Sangla Hill, Gojra, Toba Tek Singh, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Raiwind, Pattoki, Okara, Kasur and Hafizabad railway stations on the direction of Divisional Superintendent Lahore, Hanif Gull.

He urged the philanthropists to donate with open heart for the Baloch brothers who are in trouble. The railways would help the Baloch families, who were badly affected by flood, through the donations and other relief goods, donated by the citizens.