Rawal Dam interchange enters last stage of completion

ISLAMABAD – The construction work on Rawal Dam interchange has entered final stage but traffic could not be allowed on the flyover due to a heavy spell of rains.

The city managers had earlier slated a deadline of 31st July to start the operations of the interchange.

However, a heavy rain spell spanning over weeks landed the Capital Development Authority into trouble which could not lay the final layer of bitumen on the road.

Sources told that Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed directed the concerned wing to open the flyover as soon as possible.

Resultantly, Member Engineering Syed Munawar Shah along with his entire team remained on site throughout the day on Sunday—a single sunny day after weeks long rain spell.

According to details, filling work has been completed on both ramps of the interchange. Instructions have been issued to concerned formation to carry out more compaction to minimize the effects of the recent rains on construction activities in order to ensure provision of high and quality travel facilities.

Granular material is also being used to eliminate the effects of heavy rains so that the construction work is not affected by the rains in any way.

On this occasion, the management of the Capital Development Authority issued instructions to the concerned departments that the speed of work should be accelerated and high quality of work should be ensured in all circumstances and all available resources should be utilized to complete the project ahead of schedule.

The said project in addition to two others was awarded to a joint venture of Maqbool Associates and Calson in June 2020.

The contractor completed almost 90 percent of work on the PWD underpass and it was opened for traffic. However, it had stopped working on other two projects: Rawal Dam Interchange and Korang Bridge in March 2022.

The contractor approached the city managers and requested to give him an out of box ‘bailout package’ to complete the assigned projects as he cannot conclude them otherwise due to an extraordinary price hike especially in respect of steel.

The civic body had refused to go beyond the scope of his agreement and resultantly the contractor had stopped work on site—leaving CDA in a fix to either give a bailout package or terminate the contract.

In the meantime, the government has changed in the capital and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his early days in the office had paid a surprise visit to this project where he expressed his dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work.

He also got annoyed after knowing that the project was given to Maqbool Associates and Calson because the same company was blacklisted by Punjab government during younger Sharif’s tenure as chief minister Punjab, when the company was employed on Orange Line Lahore.

The said contractor is considered as a blue eyed of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan because when he was kicked out from Punjab, he went to the Peshawar where PTI was in power and won the contract of Bus Rapid Transport System.

Later, when Imran Khan came into power in the centre, he also successfully managed to secure three contracts in one go through bidding.

A decision to handover this project to FWO was taken during the visit of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who inspected work on the under-construction interchange and after a briefing, it was decided to change the contractor with a direction to start the construction within 72 hours.

Later, the project was handed over to the FWO, which has agreed to complete the project without demanding any escalation in the cost in the contract.

The project includes multiple slip roads and one underpass as well as an overhead bridge and a separate underpass connecting Margalla Town. The project is being constructed at the junction of Murree Road, Club Road and Park Road. Once completed, the project will provide relief to commuters as traffic congestion on this portion of Murree Road has become a routine.