APP

Rawalpindi’s environmental samples test negative for Polio virus

Rawalpindi-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Lubna Ishaque has said that the results of environmental samples to determine the presence of Polio virus had been negative for one year.
The CEO informed APP that environmental samples were taken from two sites every month to confirm the presence of Polio virus.
She said that samples collected were sent for laboratory tests, and since last year, the results were continuously negative, indicating that Rawalpindi was free from Polio virus.
Dr Lubna added that the provincial health department had lauded the district health authority for launching the anti-polio drive continuously to eradicate the polio virus and declared district Rawalpindi the most minor risk area for the deadly virus spread.
She said that no polio case had been detected in Rawalpindi, adding Polio was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an influential role in making the country Polio free.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PTI challenges speaker’s approval of MNAs resignations in IHC

Islamabad

Suzuki announces whooping price increase for new fiscal year

Islamabad

Rasheed calls out Fazl for ‘threatening’ statements

Islamabad

COAS Bajwa lauds PLA’s role in safeguarding national security

Islamabad

CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi approved the extension of Rescue 1122 in all the tehsils of the province this year

Islamabad

Govt slashes petrol, hikes diesel prices

National

Rescue efforts underway as parts of Balochistan receive more rains

Islamabad

Pressure on rupee to end by next month, hopes Miftah

Islamabad

JCP’s most members wanted Justice Athar in SC

Lahore

Imran sees next polls in 6-8 weeks

1 of 3,242

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More