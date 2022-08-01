Staff Reporter

Rescue-1122 put on high alert

SARGODHA – Rescue-1122 has been put on high alert to cope with possible flood situation in river Chenab. According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, rescuers have been deployed in riverine areas of Kotmomin tehsil, to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to people in case of flood.

 

 

 

 

On the direction of Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad, the Rescue-1122 has been set up flood

rescue post at Sial Morh, Laksiyan and Kotmomin so that relief operations could be started immediately in flood situation. People have been advised not to visit riverine areas during flood and follow the instructions given by the flood control room.  However, the district administration Sargodha has also completed all arrangements to cope

with the flood situation.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

FM Bilawal, Thai counterpart discuss bilateral ties

National

Pakistan makes strong demarche to India on worsening situation in IIOJK

National

COAS Gen Bajwa visits newly raised Army Cyber Command

National

Prohibited funding case: ECP issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan, directs to appear

National

Imran Khan to contest by-elections from nine constituencies of NA: Sources

National

Mushaal terms August 5 darkest day of modern Kashmir history

National

FM writes to OIC Secretary General on alarming situation in IIOJK

National

Pakistan always stand by Kashmiris’ in their freedom struggle: Air Chief

Letters

Need for course correction

Letters

Glory days of civil services

1 of 9,675

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More