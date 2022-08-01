Rescue-1122 put on high alert

SARGODHA – Rescue-1122 has been put on high alert to cope with possible flood situation in river Chenab. According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, rescuers have been deployed in riverine areas of Kotmomin tehsil, to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to people in case of flood.

On the direction of Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad, the Rescue-1122 has been set up flood

rescue post at Sial Morh, Laksiyan and Kotmomin so that relief operations could be started immediately in flood situation. People have been advised not to visit riverine areas during flood and follow the instructions given by the flood control room. However, the district administration Sargodha has also completed all arrangements to cope

with the flood situation.