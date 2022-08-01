Rescue efforts underway as parts of Balochistan receive more rains

Civil depts, Army, FC troops engage in rescue, relief operations in afftected areas n Rehabilitation of main roads, highways in progress n Death toll rises to 127 n Earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan n PM cancels visit to Tank, DI Khan due to bad weather.

RAWALPINDI – Intermittent rains con­tinued to lash most parts of Balochistan on Sunday, as authori­ties scrambled to res­cue the thousands who have been left displaced due to flooding in over a dozen districts while the death toll in the province rose to 127 as rescue workers found seven more dead bodies in Noshki, Lasbela, Cha­ghi and Zhob districts.

According to the rains data update, rainsshow­ers were reported in Kalat, Chaman, Ziarat, Muslim Bagh, Sibi, Mas­tung, Dalbadin, Khuzdar, Lasbela and Barkhan in the last 24 hours.

According to the Pa­kistan Meteorological Department, Kalat re­ceived 50mm of rain, followed by Chaman with 26mm and Ziarat with 21mm during the said period.

The Provincial Disas­ter Management Au­thority (PDMA), at least 127 people have died in rains and floods in the province since June 1.

Meanwhile, flood relief efforts continued in Ba­lochistan and other areas of the country with the

troops of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps. The Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate said on Sunday that Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps troops are busy in reha­bilitation activities on highways and motorways to restore roads connectivity.

It said: “Troops are busy in rescue, relief efforts apart from providing medical care and opening up communication in­frastructure.”

According to the updates, all rivers are flowing normal ex­cept Indus at low flood at At­tock, Tarbela, Chashma, Guddu while low flood at Warsak and medium flood at Nowshehra in River Kabul is reported.

Max 133mm rain has been re­corded in Mardan followed by Mohmand (85 mm). Dewater­ing efforts carried out in Mar­dan while flash floods have been reported in local nullahs of Mohmand district.

In Southern Punjab, all hill torrents are flowing normal ex­cept some increased flow in Mithawan, Kaha & Sanghar Hill torrents. Local commanders visited Rajanpur and DG Khan. Relief items were distributed among flood affectees. Medical camps have been established in both the districts, the ISPR said.

Complete connectively of Gandhawa has been restored in Jhal Magsi, the most affect­ed area in Balochistan with the torrential rains and subsequent floods. Now there is no isolat­ed area in Gandhawa and sur­roundings as relief activities are underway.

M-8 in Khuzdar is still cut off while work on resumption of connectivity underway is un­derway. Field medical camp has been established by CMH Khuz­dar and FC in Hafizabad treated 145 affected people.

In Naseerabad, no rain is re­ported yesterday while relief activities are underway for affected population of Baba­kot and Gandakha. Ration and cooked food have also been distributed to flood victims while the field medical camp in Gandakha treated various patients.

In Balochistan’s Chaman dis­trict, no rain was reported. The Bab-e-Dosti (Friendship Gate) at the Pak-Afghan border is “ful­ly functional”, said the ISPR.

No rain was reported in Nosh­ki town either. “Relief efforts are underway for the stranded pop­ulation,” said the ISPR.

According to the statement, “cooked meals were served to over 1,000 people”. The mili­tary’s media wing said that the N-40 highway, which is dam­aged at three places, “has been repaired and traffic resumed”.

In Lasbela district, no rain has fallen in the past few hours and the situation is stabilizing, said the ISPR. According to the mil­itary’s media wing, five field medical camps are providing medical care in Naka, Bela, Dud­dar, Hub and Gadani. The N-25 highway has been opened and repair work on bridges is un­derway, said the statement.

“General Officer Command­ing at Gawadar visited Hub and Uthal,” the statement said fur­ther, adding: “Two sorties of MI-17 were conducted and 1,500kg of ration items were distributed in Hub and Uthal.”

In Kila Saifullah, rainfall was reported in the entire district yesterday.

The ISPR said that a field med­ical camp established at Khazi­na, Muslim Bagh, treated more than 200 patients. The troops also carried out operations in Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Two mudslides were report­ed near Sikandarabad at Kara­koram Highway,” said the ISPR.

“The road has been opened for one way traffic by FWO,” it added. Earlier in the day, Infor­mation Minister Marriyum Au­rangzeb announced on her of­ficial Twitter handle that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would visit the flood-affected areas in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan, KP, to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

However, the scheduled visit was later postponed due to in­clement weather