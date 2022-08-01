School timings in Punjab notified

LAHORE – Punjab’s school ed­ucation department has released school timings in the province includ­ing Lahore from August 1 (today). According to the notification, boys’ schools in the province will open at 7:30am and will be off at 01:00pm, while the timings for the girls’ school will be from 7:15am to 01:00pm. On Friday, the boys and girls will be off at 11:30am and 11:00am respectively. Further­more, the timings for the schools work­ing in double shifts will be from 7:00am to 12:00pm in the first shift and the sec­ond shift will be from 2:30pm to 4:30pm. The timings for the schools will be changed for the winter season from Oc­tober 15, said the edu­cation authorities of Punjab. On June 18, it was learnt that around 7,000 Insaf Afternoon schools in the Punjab province established for improving literacy rate and managing ed­ucation infrastructure in an efficient man­ner are on the verge of shutdown.