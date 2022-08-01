School timings in Punjab notified
LAHORE – Punjab’s school education department has released school timings in the province including Lahore from August 1 (today). According to the notification, boys’ schools in the province will open at 7:30am and will be off at 01:00pm, while the timings for the girls’ school will be from 7:15am to 01:00pm. On Friday, the boys and girls will be off at 11:30am and 11:00am respectively. Furthermore, the timings for the schools working in double shifts will be from 7:00am to 12:00pm in the first shift and the second shift will be from 2:30pm to 4:30pm. The timings for the schools will be changed for the winter season from October 15, said the education authorities of Punjab. On June 18, it was learnt that around 7,000 Insaf Afternoon schools in the Punjab province established for improving literacy rate and managing education infrastructure in an efficient manner are on the verge of shutdown.