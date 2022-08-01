Seven citizens deprived of cash, valuables

BUREWALA – Seven citizens were deprived of cash and valuables by robbers and thieves during separate incidents reported in the city on Sunday. According to police sources, Muhammad Iqbal resident of 513/EB was returning home from market when two unidentified armed robbers intercepted him in premises of Sadar police station. The outlaws held him hostage at gun point and snatched cash, motorcycle and mobile phone from him. In another incident, Malik Nazak Awan was deprived of cash Rs 30,000, motorcycle and mobile phone. Five other citizens also reported police about same incident with them in premises of City, Sadar and Gagu Mandi police stations respectively.