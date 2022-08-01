Shahbaz Gill accuses Shahid Khaqan of taking ‘kickbacks’ from Indian company

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill on Sunday levelled serious corruption allegations against the PML-N leader and former federal minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for receiving “kickbacks” from an Indian company

Gill, who was addressing a news conference along with other PTI leaders here in Lahore, has claimed that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had received Rs140 million through TTs (telegraphic transfers) from an Indian company as consultancy fees.

“Khaqan Abbasi received Rs140 million from Indian company through TTs when was serving as federal petroleum minister in 2017” he claimed, adding that he had receipts of all transactions made to Abbasi during the said period.

Shahbaz Gill further demanded the PML-N leader to public his bank account details. “I am ready to public my bank account details and would the demand same from Khaqan Abbasi so that truth shall prevail,” he added.