Baqar RazaBlogger

Suzuki announces whooping price increase for new fiscal year

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has increased its first price increase for FY-23.

The price increase for its Alto lineup is as follows:

The price increase for its Cultus lineup is as follows:

The price increase for its Wagon-R lineup is as follows:

The price increase for its Swift lineup is as follows:

The price increase for its Bolan lineup is as follows

The price increase for its Ravi lineup is as follows

Pertinent to note that the price increase dispels rumors that Suzuki Cultus has been discontinued. At least for now.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan values its relations with the Netherlands: COAS

National

Imran Khan’s Instagram account hacked, gets resorted shortly after

National

Imran claims PTI will win next elections with two-third majority

National

Politicians’ fault pushed Army chief to intervene in economic affairs: Chaudhry Shujaat

National

Imran Khan announces peaceful protest outside ECP on Thursday

Entertainment

Atif Aslam wins fans’ hearts with live calls

Islamabad

PTI challenges speaker’s approval of MNAs resignations in IHC

Lahore

Money laundering case: Details of assets owned by Suleman Shahbaz revealed

Islamabad

Rasheed calls out Fazl for ‘threatening’ statements

National

India releases 2,00,000 cusecs of flood water in Ravi

1 of 10,299

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More