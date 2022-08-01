The GHQ celebrated 95th anniversary of the formation of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA)

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Ambassador of China to Pakistan; His Excellency Mr Nong Rong, officials from Chinese Embassy & Officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of China thanked COAS for hosting reception on the eve of PLA’s 95th Anniversary.

The Chinese Ambassador said that China & Pakistan are iron brothers, all-weather friends & strategic partners.

The Chinese Ambassador said that the recent meeting of China- Pakistan.

Joint Committee of Cooperation held at China has setup an important platform for military collaborations which will serve effectively for military-to-military relations between the two countries.

COAS felicitated PLA and lauded PLA’s role in China’s defence, security & nation building.

Highlighting various facets of the deep rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people, COAS said Pakistan China relationship is unique & robust that has proven its resilience in the face of challenges.

COAS said PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms & our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests, COAS concluded.