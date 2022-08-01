Unsustainable Energy Mix

As the rupee continues to slide and hit record lows, the burden on the country’s fuel import bill continues to rise. The economic pressure on the country can be gauged from the fact that the Net International Reserves (NIRs) stand at less than $10 billion, which provides an import cover of just six weeks. The pressure on the currency is expected to rise further as the IMF loan disbursement is anticipated around mid-August.

However, the IMF loan should not be viewed as a permanent fix because the disbursement along with the prospective cash deposits will only provide limited breathing room as far as the import cover is concerned. Despite this, the country is forced to import record high oil products and crude, both in volume and value terms. The current situation is concerning and unsustainable and experts are of the view that the country immediately needs low-cost electricity generation from indigenous coal or other fossil fuels on a large scale. Pakistan does possess immense reserves of about 185.5 billion tons, and even utilizing half of these would be of immense help in terms of electricity generation. The use of indigenous coal will also provide a greater stimulus for economic development and revenue generation.

As far as local oil and gas exploration firms are concerned, they are expected to inject meaningful new supplies in the current and next year, but they will still fail to fill the growing gap between demand and supply. This means that the nation’s reliance on expensive imported energy will continue to grow until the domestic exploration firms aggressively step up their drive and discover big reserves. The gap between demand and local production is anticipated to widen to 59 percent in the current fiscal year, which will primarily be addressed through expensive imports and load-shedding in the domestic, commercial, and industrial zones during the year.

It is imperative that we strive towards using indigenous sources of power which will also safeguard the country from the interruption of energy supplies and protect the national economy from international oil price fluctuations. The country finds itself at a crossroads and the economic managers must devise an energy policy for the future that increases the share of solar and wind energy, reduces our reliance on imported fuels and helps us exploit indigenous natural resources.