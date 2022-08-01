Agencies

Verstappen wins in Hungary as Leclerc misses out again

HUNGARY -Red Bull’s Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix, from 10th on the starting grid and despite a spin, on Sunday as Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc suffered another strategy nightmare. Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second with Mercedes team mate George Russell, on pole for the first time in his F1 career, third in a repeat of the previous race in France. Leclerc led for a while but ended up sixth as his tyre strategy unravelled and Ferrari again faced accusations that tactical blunders were handing both championships to Red Bull on a plate. Reigning champion Verstappen now goes into the August break with a massive 80-point lead — more than three race wins — over Leclerc after 13 of 22 races. The win was Verstappen’s eighth of the season and 28th of his career.

