Staff Reporter

Veteran journalist, historian Akhtar Baloch passes away

KARACHI – Senior writer, journalist, historian and analyst Akhtar Baloch has passed away in Karachi after brief illness on Sunday. Akhtar Baloch penned several books on Karachi history including Karanchi Wala, Teesri Jins, Mein Balochistani and Yehi Mera Watan. Members of the Karachi Union of Journalists also prayed for the departed soul.

 

Baloch was senior member of KUJ and HRCP’s council member. Akhtar Baloch’s friends, family members and well-wishers on social media expressed their grief on the sad demise of the journalist.

 

 

 

 

