10 die as roof collapses in AJK

AJK – At least ten people died when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed on them in Tatta Pani, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after heavy rains.

According to rescue workers, 10 people including five children and two women died and 3 were injured when a roof of a house collapsed at Tatta Pani. Rescue officials also said that two families were living in the house while some guests were also present at the time of the accident.

The bodies and injured were rushed to nearby hospital by the rescue officials while the identity of the deceased persons could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

