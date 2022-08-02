21 unidentified bodies recovered from Sukkur Barrage: Police

SUKKUR – Sukkur Barrage has become the centre point of the unidentified dead bodies amid flash floods as police and Irrigation department officials on Monday said they recovered at least 21 unidentified dead bodies from several gates of Sukkur Barrage within last 10 days. Moreover, sixteen dead bodies were recovered only in three days, among these dead bodies nine bodies were found women. While there was no formal team to scrutinise the DNA’s of the dead bodies have been sent and to trace the dead bodies from where these came to Sukkur Barrage. According to the SSP Sukkur, all dead bodies were recovered and handed over to the Edhi service for the burials.