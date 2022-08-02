Addl IGP for comprehensive crackdown against criminals

MULTAN – Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals in order to make South Punjab crime free.

In a directive issued here on Monday, the South Punjab police chief said that all possible efforts were being made to provide justice to citizens. He said that making South Punjab crime free was a mission and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Dr Ehsan Sadiq took notice of different dacoity and robbery cases across the South Punjab and directed concerned regional police officers and district police officers to ensure strict measures to control crime in their respective areas.

He directed DPO Bahawalpur to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals gangs for eradication of crime. He said that special plan was being implemented across South Punjab to curb dacoity, robbery and theft cases.

Rains: Field staff ordered to intensify cotton surveillance

Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel on Monday visited different parts of Multan to assess impact of rain on cotton crop and ordered field staff to intensify cotton surveillance to take timely steps and extend advice to farmers to plug chances of damage to the crop. During visit to Jhok Vanse Warli and other cotton areas of Multan, Saqib advised farmers to drain out excess water from their cotton fields in case rains and use movable pumps for the purpose.

He said “Post-rain humidity can trigger attack of white fly, Jassid, pink bollworm, and armyworm and advised farmers to remain alert and perform pest scouting on a daily basis or at least twice a week.”

To keep the incidence of Thrips, white fly and Jassid, farmers should apply botanical extracts spray i.e a combination of Sodom Apple (Akk), tobacco, Citrullus Colocynthis (Kor Tumma), Neem, and Asafoetida. He also advised them to remove weeds from their fields.

He said that in case of application of pesticides on the crop, farmers should apply a spray of plants extracts after five days. Farmers should install eight (8) pheromone traps per acre to control pink ball worm and replace capsules every fortnight.

In case the attack of pests goes beyond the economic threshold level, farmers should consult agriculture officials for application of suitable pesticides.