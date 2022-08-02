News Desk

All including Quetta Corps Commander martyred in Pak Army chopper crash

All six Pakistan Army officers and soldiers including Quetta Corps Commander Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom due to an accident occurred during their flight from Quetta to Karachi, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“The wreckage of unfortunate helicopter which was on flood relief operation found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. All 6 officers & soldiers including Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali embraced Shahadat. Accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations,” read the DGISPR statement on official Twitter account.

A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter, which was on flood relief operation in Lasbela, Balochistan, had lost contact with Air Traffic Control wee Monday evening.

According to ISPR, including Commander 12 Corps Lt General Sarfraz Ali, Brig (Approved Maj Gen) Amjad Hanif, Brig Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M. Talha Manan, Naik Mudassar Fayyaz embraced martyrdom.

