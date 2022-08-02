Army helicopter missing in flood relief mission

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistan Army helicopter with six people on board including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali lost contact with the air traffic control in Balochistan’s Lasbela district on Monday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the helicopter was assisting flood operations in the province. “A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC. Six individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan. Search operation is underway,” the ISPR tweeted. The Pakistan Army’s media wing further said that the details to follow as search operation was underway in the area.

Corps Commander Quetta Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali was onboard along with senior officers: ISPR

The Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Frontier Corps and Pakistan Navy are conducting rescue operations in the province after deadly floods wreaked havoc there killing at least 136 people. According to the latest PDMA report, several roads and bridges are washed away by floods disconnecting Lasbela and Sindh.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited several flood-hit areas of Balochistan such as Qilla Saifullah, Chaman, and Quetta to meet residents.