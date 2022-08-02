Our Staff Reporter

BBISE announces result of SSC annual exams 2022

QUETTA – Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) on Monday announced the results of SSC (Matric) Annual Examinations 2022.

According to the results announced by BBISE, Muhammad Zahid son of Ahmed Jan of BRC Zhob clinched the first position by scoring 1046 marks.

Shamraiz Khan son of Sikandar Khan of BRC Loralai and Abdul Ghafoor son of Meher Ali of BRC Zhob secured second position jointly with 1036 marks while Shahryar Khan son of Muhammad Musa of BRC Loralai obtained the third position with 1034 marks. Addressing the press conference here at his office the Controller BBISE Shaukat Sarparah said that the success ratio remained 93.65%.

“A total of 1,32,925 students appeared in the examination out of which 1,15,389 were declared successful,”   He noted that as many as 63,506 students participated in class 9 out of which 50,379 passed while a total of 69,419 students participated in class 10 out of which 65010 passed. “Some 4,026 students were absent in different subjects in 9th and 10th,” he said, adding that the result of 127 students has been withheld due to various reasons, which would be published soon after complete verification.

 

