Building resilience in Karachi should be prime focus: Sherry

KARACHI – Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said building resilience in Karachi should be the prime focus of the government as the city had witnessed the worst of disasters during the three monsoon spells.

The minister accompanied by the Prime Minister’s Needs Assess­ment Committee, visited various areas affected by urban flooding in Karachi following the mon-soon spells in July.

After a presentation at the Of­fice of the Commissioner Karachi division, that discussed an over­all summary of the rainfall, the issues at hand and relief mea­sures taken, Minister Rehman ex­pressed that the city was brought close to a breaking point and un­fortunately, we will see more rain­fall during August.

Karachi recorded a historic 600+ mm of overall rainfall, it takes much less than that for urban flooding to happen. What we are experiencing in Karachi is another unprecedent­ed climate change event.”

Speaking to the media, during the visit of the federal ministers and advisors, to Karachi division to assess the damages caused by the unprecedented monsoon rains all over the country, Minister Rehman stressed.

“Karachi is the largest tax-paying city in Pakistan. Safety and protec­tion of all citizens in Karachi is the responsibility of all institutions and it is their right to question the institutions. We will conduct a short-term, medium and long-term needs assessment and it is our rec­ommendation that people should be compensated for the loss to their houses and property. We need to come to-gether and cooperate with each other during this difficult time and not in-dulge in turf wars. The whole world is going through the devastating impacts of climate change causing heatwaves and for­est fires in countries like the US. We experienced the same or perhaps 10 degree worse all over Pakistan and in Sindh. This is why events like urban and flash flooding are more intense here. All of us present here are from different parties and our objective is to sta-bilize Kara­chi and provide assistance to those in need”, she said.

The minister is leading the Com­mittee designated by Prime Min­ister Shahbaz Sharif to augment effective coordination for relief ef­forts in flood-hit areas in all prov­inces. She was accompanied , Syed Amin ul Haq, Federal Minister for Information Tech-nology & Tele­communication, MNAs Mir Amir Ali Khan Magsi, Syed Ghulam Mus­tafa Shah, and Kesoo Mal Kheel Das Kohistani. The committee will also be conducting assessments in the flood-hit areas in interior Sindh