By-elections in Punjab held in transparent, impartial manner: CJP

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Atta Bandial Monday said the Supreme Court did not interfere in the affairs of any institution, rather it stood on their back as due to its action the recent by-elections in Punjab were held in a transparent and impartial manner.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial Monday said that all the institutions should perform their duties and the Supreme Court will support them.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah conducted hearing of Khyber Medical University petition to cancel registration of a medical student who had completed her studies.

The student, Rukhsana Bangash, had passed her second-year exam in her fifth attempt and similarly, had passed her subsequent exams in supplementary attempts as well. The university then cancelled her registration and said she could not take five attempts for the exam.

The chief justice said that the university and the Pakistan Medical Commission had showed negligence. He added that had the university and the PMC taken action earlier then it could have been declared valid.

He said that it would be injustice if the registration is cancelled after the completion of education, and as now the respondent (Rukhsana) has started practice.

Says court doesn’t interfere in affairs of any institution but stands on their back

The bench dismissed the university’s lawyer appeal to impose fine on the student to cover damages.

The chief justice said that imposing fines was the concerned body’s job. He said that in the recent by-elections in the Punjab, the apex court had not interfered with the working of any institution, but the court had supported the institution in their duties. “As a result of our initiative, transparent and impartial by-elections were held,” he added.

The chief justice said the court would not do the work, which was to be done by the institutions. It would ask the institutions to work independently and stand on their back as it had done in the case of Punjab by-elections, where transparency and impartiality was maintained.