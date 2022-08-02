Ch Shujat extends olive branch to Ch Parvez Elahi

ISLAMABAD – President Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujat Hussain on Monday asked his cousin, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, to come back ‘home’ as the PML-Q party is still intact and not divided.

The veteran politician and PML-Q leader apparently sent the message of reunification to his cousin while addressing a press conference along with Tariq Bashir Cheema. Last week, Ch Parvez Elahi had called a party meeting in Lahore and removed the party head – Ch Shujat and Tariq Bashir Cheema – from their positions

Addressing a crowded press conference at his Islamabad residence, Ch Shujat Hussain also said that they did not do anything wrong in the recent development in Punjab. However, he regretted that his sons are being blamed and abused by others, which is very unfortunate and he strongly rejects all allegations against him and his family.

Chaudhry Shujat Hussain also said it is a difficult time in political history when speaking truth becomes a crime and sin. “All the politicians are responsible for the deterioration of the country’s economy”, he said.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is talking against the institutions, which is unfortunate. “My son never did anything wrong and whatever his sons did they did after consulting him”, he said. He said his sons are being called for meeting with Imran Khan but they would not meet him.

He said it is was because of incompetence of politicians that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had to intervene and make phone call to the US administration for getting IMF money.

He said former President Asif Ali Zardari came to his home and said “finally we were honoured due to our commitment.” He said he and Tariq Bashir cheema went to see the then PM Imran Khan when he was PM who told them that there are corruption allegations against Moonis Elahi and he (Imran Khan) offered to make Salik Hussain minister which we rejected. Ch Shujat Hussain also said that his sons were being abused and blamed by other politicians, which is unfortunate.

“Ch Shujat Hussain is the founder President of PML-Q and no one can remove him from the position”, Tariq Bashir Cheema, who is also General Secretary of the PML-Q party, told reporters during the press conference.

Tariq Bashir Cheema also announced that PML-Q now would never meet PTI chief Imran Khan as he (IK) is liar and person of double standards. Chaudhry Shujat Hussain also hinted at changing the party’s Constitution to make it a strong political entity so that it could play a vibrant role for the supremacy of democracy and democratic values.

“I have been with the party for 20 years, and have always supported the truth and will continue to do so. Our party is united and will remain intact,” he said.

Shujat also said that a campaign had been launched against him on the social media. “I had told Parvez Elahi to be my candidate instead of being a nominee of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. We will be happy if the PTI makes Parvez Elahi the chief minister for life, but we will not support Imran Khan,” he added.