Agencies

Chapman ton powers New Zealand to seven-wicket win over Scotland

EDINBURGH   –   Mark Chapman completed a memorable few days in Edin­burgh with an unbeaten hun­dred as New Zealand comfort­ably defeated Scotland by seven wickets in a lone one-day inter­national on Sunday.

Chapman followed his T20-best 83 in a 102-run thrashing of the Scots on Friday with 101 not out as New Zealand, beaten final­ists in the last two 50-over World Cups, also proved too strong for their non-Test hosts in the lon­ger white-ball format. Chapman shared an unbroken fourth-wick­et partnership of 175 with Daryl Mitchell (74 not out) as the Black Caps won with 25 balls to spare as they finished on 307-3 in reply to Scotland’s 306 all out.

It was Chapman’s second cen­tury in seven career ODIs fol­lowing his unbeaten 124 against the UAE back in 2015. Martin Guptill (47) and opening part­ner Finn Allen, with exactly 50, got New Zealand’s chase off to a sound start before the fourth-wicket duo eased New Zealand home despite off-spinner Mi­chael Leask’s 2-46. Leask had a fine match overall, making 85 and sharing a stand of 92 with Matthew Cross (53) that kept Scotland in the game after they had slumped to 107-5. All-rounder Leask faced 55 balls, including nine fours and four sixes. New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell and Jacob Duffy took three wickets apiece.

More Stories
National

All including Quetta Corps Commander martyred in Pak Army chopper crash

National

Imran Khan summons PTI meeting after ECP’s verdict

Headlines

Akbar S. Babar wants Imran Khan to handover party to ‘ideological workers’

National

PM Shehbaz expresses concerns over safety of missing army officials

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 392 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Karachi

Building resilience in Karachi should be prime focus: Sherry

Entertainment

New British Council, Victoria and Albert Museum mark 75th anniversary of Pakistan

Headlines

ECP says PTI received prohibited funds

Karachi

Repair work of the roads damaged during rains started: Murtaza Wahab

National

CM Parvez Elahi to visit flood-hit areas of South Punjab

1 of 11,532

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More