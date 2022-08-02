Chapman ton powers New Zealand to seven-wicket win over Scotland

EDINBURGH – Mark Chapman completed a memorable few days in Edin­burgh with an unbeaten hun­dred as New Zealand comfort­ably defeated Scotland by seven wickets in a lone one-day inter­national on Sunday.

Chapman followed his T20-best 83 in a 102-run thrashing of the Scots on Friday with 101 not out as New Zealand, beaten final­ists in the last two 50-over World Cups, also proved too strong for their non-Test hosts in the lon­ger white-ball format. Chapman shared an unbroken fourth-wick­et partnership of 175 with Daryl Mitchell (74 not out) as the Black Caps won with 25 balls to spare as they finished on 307-3 in reply to Scotland’s 306 all out.

It was Chapman’s second cen­tury in seven career ODIs fol­lowing his unbeaten 124 against the UAE back in 2015. Martin Guptill (47) and opening part­ner Finn Allen, with exactly 50, got New Zealand’s chase off to a sound start before the fourth-wicket duo eased New Zealand home despite off-spinner Mi­chael Leask’s 2-46. Leask had a fine match overall, making 85 and sharing a stand of 92 with Matthew Cross (53) that kept Scotland in the game after they had slumped to 107-5. All-rounder Leask faced 55 balls, including nine fours and four sixes. New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell and Jacob Duffy took three wickets apiece.