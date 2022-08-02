Agencies

Commissioner listens to complaints in open public court

BAHAWALPUR – Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Monday said that the Revenue Public Service Courts have officers and staff of the relevant departments present to resolve issues related to accuracy of records, issuance of property certificates, domicile and other issues related to revenue. “The people problems are solved at their doorsteps through the courts organized at Tehsil level,” he said. He expressed his views while talking to the people who came to the Revenue Public Services Court held at land Record Center, Tehsil Bahawalpur Sadar today.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Muhammad Tayyab and revenue officers were present. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division issued orders to the concerned departments to solve the problems of the people on the spot.

He said, “Open door policy is being implemented in all government offices.”

“On the direction of the Punjab Government, the series of holding Revenue Public Service Courts on the first 2 working days of every month is going on and the problems of complainants are being solved on a priority basis.”

He directed that revenue officers should play an effective role in solving public problems.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

All including Quetta Corps Commander martyred in Pak Army chopper crash

National

Imran Khan summons PTI meeting after ECP’s verdict

Headlines

Akbar S. Babar wants Imran Khan to handover party to ‘ideological workers’

National

PM Shehbaz expresses concerns over safety of missing army officials

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 392 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Karachi

Building resilience in Karachi should be prime focus: Sherry

Entertainment

New British Council, Victoria and Albert Museum mark 75th anniversary of Pakistan

Headlines

ECP says PTI received prohibited funds

Karachi

Repair work of the roads damaged during rains started: Murtaza Wahab

National

CM Parvez Elahi to visit flood-hit areas of South Punjab

1 of 9,658

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More