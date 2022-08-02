DC visits different areas of Naushehro Feroze city,inspects sanitation situation
NAUSHEHROFEROZE – Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Monday visited different areas of Nauhehoferoze. According to a handout issued by the District Information office,DC inspected the route of Maajalis and mourning processions and directed officers of rele-vant departments for removing stagnant rain water from routes. He visited different areas of city including Syed Muhalla, Markazi Imam Bar-gaah, Syed Ismail Shah graveyard,food warehouse, Station Road, National Bank main Road, Allah wala Chowk and Mithyani Road. DC issued directives to Town officer Naushehro Feroze Shajar u din Siddiqui for carrying out cleanliness drives and ensuring drain out accumulated rain water from all streets and roads within two days. He also instructed Executive engineer Public Health engineering (M&O) Manzoor Ahmed Buriro to carry out cleaning of choked nullas of the city and removing stagnant water immediately.