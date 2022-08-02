DC visits different areas of Naushehro Feroze city,inspects sanitation situation

NAUSHEHROFEROZE – Deputy Commis­sioner Muhammad Tash­feen Alam on Monday visited different areas of Nauhehoferoze. Accord­ing to a handout issued by the District Informa­tion office,DC inspected the route of Maajalis and mourning processions and directed officers of rele-vant departments for re­moving stagnant rain water from routes. He visited dif­ferent areas of city includ­ing Syed Muhalla, Markazi Imam Bar-gaah, Syed Is­mail Shah graveyard,food warehouse, Station Road, National Bank main Road, Allah wala Chowk and Mithyani Road. DC issued directives to Town officer Naushehro Feroze Shajar u din Siddiqui for carry­ing out cleanliness drives and ensuring drain out ac­cumulated rain water from all streets and roads within two days. He also instruct­ed Executive engineer Public Health engineering (M&O) Manzoor Ahmed Buriro to carry out clean­ing of choked nullas of the city and removing stagnant water immediately.